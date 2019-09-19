Dawson woman turns heads by turning aftermath into art

DAWSON, Ga. (WALB) -You might notice a unique creature hanging out on a dirt road in Dawson.
Don't worry, he won't harm you, but it's causing curious drivers to stop and take photos.
“I think its an alligator but I guess it could be a dragon,” said Joni Patten.
Patten is the artist behind the work of art.
“I can be out here riding my horse and I see a vehicle stop out here. Slow really down a lot and I know they’re taking a picture and I haven’t seen anybody get next to it but you can tell where they have gone up and down the hill and they probably are taking pictures with it.”
Even fearless children will stop and hang out with the woodsy woodwork located on Goose Hollow Road in Dawson.
She says the crafty creature came into existence after a tree fell across the road near her home during Hurricane Michael.
“We cut the tree part off and we kept seeing the ‘jaws’ so we decided it had to be something. So, we decided to put some teeth on it and some eyes. So I thought ‘I gotta find some teeth somewhere’ which I just used some cones and stars, the points of the stars to make teeth and then I had to find some eyes.”
She wasn't sure of what kind of attention this guy would create but it was all just for fun.
“It’s a fun creation and out of some tragedy you can take that and make something that’s fun or cute that other people will like from just a fallen dead tree that was originally blocking the road. So it become from something not so good to something that was fun for the neighbors.”
Taking a piece of Hurricane Michael’s fury and turning it into a memorable piece of art.
