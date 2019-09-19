Albany police investigate robbery at Econo Lodge

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is investigating a robbery at the Econo Lodge in the 1500 block of Dawson Road.
Police said around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, a masked man came into the hotel and demanded money from the register.
APD said he got away with an unknown amount of cash.
It is also unclear at this time if the man was armed or not, police said.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS.
