18-year-old admits to lying under oath during Alex Mixon murder trial

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A man who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit armed robbery in the death of Alex Mixon took the stand Wednesday.
Jaylen Miller, 18, admitted to lying while he was under oath about who made the phone call to Loco’s to place the order that led to Mixon’s death.
Mixon, 27, was fatally wounded during an attempted robbery in November.
Albany police said Mixon was a Locos Grill and Pub employee and was lured to the 1900 block of West Broad Avenue to deliver food.
When he arrived, which was at a vacant home, the victim was approached by two men and shot while inside his vehicle, according to law enforcement.
Responding officers at the scene said Mixon was shot in the neck and taken to the hospital in stable condition. He died from his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.
On Wednesday, Miller took the witness stand for the second time that day as prosecutors began asking if he had lied while under oath earlier, and he admitted that he had.
Earlier Wednesday, Miller said Jaquan Oliver made the call. After his testimony, the court took a recess.
Once the court resumed, Miller said he lied on the stand and that what he said during the original plea agreement was true.
During the agreement, Miller said that Iren Carter made the call in the car an hour before they went to the house.
Prosecutors also asked Miller who had the counterfeit money and he also said, Carter.
Miller also said Carter and Oliver got out of the car and went around the house to meet Mixon. He said once he heard a gunshot, he saw Carter run back to the car first with food, then saw Oliver run back with the gun.
Prosecutors asked why he changed his statement while on trial Wednesday, he replied with “just because.”
He also said that before he took the plea deal, he got in a fight with Iren and Mickee Carter.
Miller admitted Wednesday that he lied on the stand about Jaquan making the call because he was scared.
Defense attorneys said he told police that Jaquan actually made the call and ran back to the car first with the food.
Defense attorneys also said Miller asked to use his phone to make a food order.
When they got to the location, attorneys said Miller told police Oliver asked what he was doing and was told to mind his business.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.