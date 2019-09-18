Valdosta police encourages residents to use 911 only for emergencies

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Valdosta Police are speaking out about the dangers of calling 911 when there’s no emergency.
This comes after officers said they received a call from Keith Williams.
They said he reported five men assaulted and robbed him, then drove away.
Officers responded to the 2100 block of Bemiss Road, spoke with Williams, checked surveillance video, and determined his story was untrue.
They arrested him for felony providing a false statement and possession of narcotics equipment.
Police Chief Leslie Manahan said the man put a lot of people’s lives at risk and wasted taxpayers’ dollars.
“Unfortunately, in situations like this, it does tie up several officers. They’re not able to go deal with other citizens, other victims who have other cases that the officers need to be working on. They’re all tied up trying to figure out what was going on with this case," said Manahan.
Manahan said officers were forced to unnecessarily put lives in danger to rush to the scene.
She shared that they do plan to continue to hold people accountable when they are found to be wasting taxpayers’ time and money.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.