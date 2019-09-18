Valdosta house fire displaces 9 people

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Nine people are out of a home as a result of a house fire.
It happened last night near the corner of Alden Ave and Canterbury Drive.
It was just one of two fires on Monday in the city.
The other happened Monday morning on Fellowship Drive.
Both were deemed to be the result of unattended cooking.
American Red Cross Spokesperson Terri Jenkins said they are assisting with the displaced group.
Jenkins said they want to teach prevention before people get to a place of needing help.
“Once the Red Cross is notified to help, we will be there, but the idea is just to educate on being alert and being aware of your surroundings," said Jenkins.
No one was hurt in either fire.
Jenkins said that over 200 South Georgians have received assistance as a result of house fires since July 1. She reminds everyone that one of the biggest keys to prevention is smoke detectors.
