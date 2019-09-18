United Way hopes to put $750,000 into Valdosta community

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Greater Valdosta United Way is planning to raise $750,000 to help benefit the region.
So far, the group has raised about five percent of their goal after starting just weeks ago.
Jonathan Miller is the Chairman of the United Way Board.
He said any money raised will go to their dozens of agencies they partner with to help the community in a variety of ways.
“We really want the community to know that it’s a new day at the Way. We have new energy. We have a new executive director. The board is on board. We’re excited about this campaign and just looking forward to garnering your support and helping our community one step at a time," said Miller.
Miller said they want to connect all the parts of the community by sharing assets, money, and resources among groups to support a stronger community.
They shared that they have a fundraiser coming up in October, but they accept donations every day.
For questions on how you can give back and get involved, you can contact the Greater Valdosta United Way.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.