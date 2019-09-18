Tears fill courtroom as family hears last words of Alex Mixon

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Tuesday was an emotional first day in the trial for the death of Alex Mixon.
Iren and Mickee Carter are both charged with felony murder, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of aggravated assault for the November 2018 murder of Alex, an Albany food delivery driver.
WALB News 10′s Asia Wilson has been following this case since moments after the shooting happened. She was inside the courtroom when everything began.
The trial started with heated opening statements but tears filled the courtroom when the family of Alex heard his final words as he called the Albany-Dougherty County Emergency 911 Dispatch to tell them he’d been shot.
Prosecutors said Iren and Mickee Carter are two of six men involved in this case.
Attorneys for the prosecution said five men lured Mixon to a vacant home on West Broad Avenue with a delivery.
Prosecutors said Iren got out of the car with Jaquan Oliver. They allege Oliver was the shooter and Iren watched as Mickee and three others waited in another car.
Prosecutors said the boys did what they did, with fake money, only to get $60 worth of food. They said Mixon was shot in the neck and the two men took off.
On Tuesday, jurors heard Mixon’s emotional last moments in his phone call to 911.
It was a graphic phone call where Mixon told dispatchers the following:
“I’ve been shot on Broad... hello?” Mixon said.
Jurors were also able to see hour-long interview investigators had with Mickee.
Mickee told police his father had men murdered just years prior and he and his brother wouldn’t be involved with something like this. He also said he told the guys to not do it, saying he didn’t want to ruin his military career that was set to start the following month.
Prosecutors also said the boys robbed a Chinese restaurant the night before using fake money as well.
Mickee told police he was not involved the night before, but he was aware of some of the teens’ history in doing this to other establishments.
Wednesday, at 9 a.m., the state will continue to call more witnesses in this case.
