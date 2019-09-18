Player of the Week: Chauncey Magwood

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every week, we honor one player who stood out above the rest.
And helped lead their team to victory.
So here’s our week 4, Player of the Week.
This weeks winner comes from Lee County.
As Chauncey Magwood, helped lead the offense to a 49-6 victory over Americus-Sumter.
Magwood had 8 receptions for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns.
Magwood said the team felt like they had something to prove, after week 3.
“I mean it was very great," said Magwood. "You know what i’m saying. I mean, we had a terrible loss that week. We looked at it as it was a new week. We practiced hard, and played hard, get the little things right, and come out Friday and show what we really got.”
The Trojans will host Southwest this Friday.
