Perdue Foods recalls nearly 500 pounds of frozen chicken sold in Ga.

WASHINGTON (WTOC) - Perdue Foods, a Perry, Ga. establishment, is recalling approximately 495 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Tuesday.
The USDA says the product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.
The frozen ready-to-eat chicken products are labeled as gluten-free chicken breast tenders but contain chicken nugget products. The items were produced on August 30, 2019.
The 22 oz. resealable plastic bags have a “best by” date of August 29, 2020, and were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
If you’ve purchased the affected products, return them to the point of sale for a full refund. Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Perdue Consumer Care at (866) 866-3703.
