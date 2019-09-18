New community garden could help those in downtown Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia Farmer is creating a community garden in downtown Albany.
Fredando Jackson, known as Farmer Fredo, with Flint River Fresh and Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital are partnering together to make it happen.
It will be in the 200 to 209 block of 5th Avenue.
Farmer Fredo said it will provide fresh foods to an underserved part of the community that doesn’t have access to grocery stores.
“The end goal is having a destination that we can direct people to for fresh food throughout the week. And also use it as a platform to give food to those who need it,” said Farmer Fredo.
People can help grow the healthy foods themselves in a hands-on environment.
