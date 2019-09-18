Meigs water system failing, city can’t pay bills

MEIGS, Ga. (WALB) - One Southwest Georgia city fears it won’t be able to pay its bills and some Meigs city employees won’t be paid at all.
In addition to not being able to pay the city’s bills, a big topic at Tuesday’s city meeting was should the city try to pay to fix its failing water system or find funding to reopen its police department.
Mayor Cheryl Walters said due to budget problems two city employees volunteered to take time off until “things are better situated.”
Walters said they are also considering cutting people in the Public Works department.
Many residents spoke out Tuesday about the water system problems, and in a split vote, the council approved a budget to help fix the system.
But this didn’t sit well with some council members who would rather see funding go towards reopening the police department.
“I look at this and there is enough money to do it. Y’all approved this and it ain’t no way near right,” said Council Member Tommy White.
After that statement, another council member asked to proceed to the next item on the agenda.
Walters reminded the council that this was the sixth different budget she had presented to them.
One woman who spoke up Tuesday said the most important thing on her mind is getting the police department back up and running.
“We are a small town filled with drugs and they don’t care. They stop in the middle of the road, sell drugs, you can go around them or you can just sit there until they get done with their deal and go on,” said Linda Tucker, a Meigs resident.
Walters said an outside sheriff’s office has offered to work with the city for the best protection possible.
The police department will officially close on Sept. 24.
