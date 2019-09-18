Grad rates improve for Albany schools

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Dougherty County School System (DCSS) announced Wednesday that the district-wide graduation rate last term was higher than the state average. This is the fourth straight year the DCSS graduation rate high surpassed the state average.
The Georgia Department of Education released the graduation rates statewide on Tuesday, showing that the current DCSS district graduation rate was 85.1%, three points higher than the state average of 82%.
- Dougherty Comprehensive High School finished with 85.5%
- Monroe Comprehensive High School at 86.2%
- Westover Comprehensive High School at 88.8%
This is the second year in a row that each of the DCSS high schools surpassed the state graduation rate.
“Our students, teachers, and leaders are to be commended for the hard work and dedication they exhibit in our schools and classrooms every day,” Superintendent Kenneth Dyer said.
“The graduation rate is just one of several indicators of the success we’re seeing in our classrooms. In addition to our graduation rate, we also saw nearly 70 students walk across the graduation stage with a college degree or technical certification thanks to the dual enrollment program," Dyer said.
“Although we’re pleased with our progress, we are not satisfied. Our ultimate goal is for all DCSS students to graduate high school on time and equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to compete and succeed in a global economy,” the superintendent concluded.
Here are the most current rates for some other high schools in the WALB viewing area-
- Lee County High 87.5%
- Terrell County High 91.4%
- Worth County High 79.8%
- Crisp County High 87.9
- Tift County High 85.3%
- Colquitt County High 85%
- Lowndes High 92%
- Valdosta High 87.8%
- Thomas County Central 95%
- Turner County High 93.8%
