Today brings the best chance of rain in 10 days and for the next 10 days. A back door cold front lifts thunderstorms from northeast to southwest from mid afternoon into the early evening. Highs will top off in the mid 90s before. Cooler air arrives overnight. Highs tomorrow will be more than 10 degrees cooler. And lows fall even more Friday morning, 59-64. We warm some this weekend and more so next week. It will remain dry for the foreseeable future.