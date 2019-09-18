Fee to rent a Dougherty Co. park may be increased

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The fee to rent out Robert Cross Park for the day may be increased from $400 to $600.
Some Dougherty County commissioners worry the fee would be too high.
Daily use of the park is free, but if you want to rent the park out for your own personal party for the day, that’s when you would have to pay the fee.
County Administrator Mike McCoy said the county isn’t breaking even with how much money they put into the park versus how much they charge for rentals.
McCoy said after calculating costs to keep the park running, he recommends raising the price to $600.
Some commissioners, like Victor Edwards and Anthony Jones, were concerned that would be too much money.
“We should be able to help the citizens at some point. I mean, this Robert Cross Park is a nice building but we don’t want to price ourselves out of business because we’re talking about annual events. And how many times is it used per year?” asked Jones.
Ultimately, the commissioners seemed to agree they need to cover the operating costs. They just want to discuss exactly how much money is right to charge.
The Dougherty County Commission will vote whether or not to raise the price at its next regular session meeting.
