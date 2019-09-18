ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Rain chances won’t be around much long. Some good news with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms around SWGA Wednesday. While only a few will get wet as rain chances won’t be around much longer. As a back door cold front slides across southwest overnight into Thursday drier and cooler air quickly covers the area.
This brings rainfree and unseasonably cool conditions into the weekend. We’ll enjoy highs in the mid-upper 80s and lows low-mid 60s through the weekend.
Fall arrives Monday dry but on a much warmer note. Highs return to the low 90s and lows upper 60s low 70s.
