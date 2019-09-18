BPS: Man wanted in Bainbridge hit and run hits 2 officer vehicles trying to escape

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - Bainbridge Public Safety (BPS) said a man who was wanted for hitting a pedestrian and leaving the scene, later hit two investigators’ vehicles trying to get away from officers.
Robert Starling Sapp, 39, was arrested Tuesday and is facing several charges after a woman was hit Sunday morning, according to BPS.
BPS said they received a call early Sunday morning about a vehicle accident on MLK Jr. Drive involving a pedestrian. While on the way to the scene, officers said they were notified that the vehicle involved had left the site of the accident.
When officers arrived, they said they found a woman with “an apparent compound fracture to her left leg.”
BPS said they immediately began providing aid to the woman until EMS arrived. She told officers she was walking down MLK Jr. Drive when she was hit by a vehicle from behind, Bainbridge Public Safety reported.
Investigators searched the area and found a broken vehicle mirror. BPS said they used the serial number on the mirror to search for matching vehicles when one was flagged that matched the description.
Officers found the owner of the vehicle and she told them her son, Sapp, had been the one using the vehicle.
Investigators said they tried unsuccessfully to contact Sapp. However, on Tuesday, Sergeant Toby Miller used information he received to track down the possible whereabouts of Sapp and the vehicle he was driving.
Miller went to the location and began surveilling the area, BPS said in a Facebook post.
Shortly after, officers said Sapp pulled up in his vehicle and investigators used their vehicles to surround his.
Sapp then tried to get away by reversing his vehicle and ramming Chief Investigator Larry Funderburke’s truck, according to BPS.
Then, Investigator Chip Nix told Sapp to get out of his vehicle and that’s when officers say he put his vehicle in drive and rammed Nix’s vehicle.
Nix then pulled out his weapon and ordered Sapp to get out of his vehicle, according to BPS.
Officers said Sapp then complied and Nix forced him to the ground and handcuffed him.
Investigators said during the search of Sapp’s vehicle, they found a bag of crystal meth that was “packaged for resale,” a pistol, two loaded magazines and ammunition.
BPS said Sapp has been charged with the following:
- For the accident:
- Hit and run, injury, and failure to stop, leaving the scene — felony
- For the controlled substance:
- Sale, manufacture and distribution of Methamphetamines — felony
- For the weapon:
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon — felony
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of or attempt to commit a crime — felony
Bainbridge Public Safety said more charges could be pending.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.