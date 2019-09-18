ASU looking past their 0-2 start and focusing on West Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - For the Albany State Rams, an 0-2 start to the season isn’t ideal.
But head coach Gabe Giardina said he isn’t worried.
As many of you remember, the Rams started the season 0-3 last year.
Then once they hit the SIAC, they went undefeated in the regular season.
After their most recent loss to Mississippi College... Giardina said, there’s a lot of positive they took away from that game.
And he believes things will continue to pick up as the season carries on.
“I think we’re making progress, but not where we want to be," said Giardina. "Obviously frustrated over the start. But at the same time, you’ve got to find some positives here and find some things that we’re building on. The effort and the execution and the way our guys are playing, our guys are playing their tails off. We’re just trying to get the result that we want.”
The ASU Rams will be back on the road, as they face West Georgia at 7 P.M. Saturday.
