All aboard: Megabus arrives in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Megabus is now offering daily departures from South Georgia to Atlanta, Gainesville and Orlando.
This week the bus company is offering its first full week of service from the Rainwater Conference Center in Valdosta.
Megabus employees said the blue double decker bus leaves Valdosta every morning during the 11 o’clock hour.
A Valdosta woman’s family was sending her off Tuesday morning for her first trip to New York.
“When I go to New York, I’m going to see my dad and my grandkids. One of them I have never seen, so I’m all excited to go see them," she said.
The woman said she’s going to transfer buses once in Atlanta.
She said that this is was the cheapest option for her and the least time consuming.
For pricing and route information, you can contact Megabus.
