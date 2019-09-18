Albany police search for robbery suspect, says he finds victims on Facebook Market

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is searching for a robbery suspect who officers say uses the Facebook Market to find his victims.
Police said they’re searching for De’marquis Candidate, 20, who is wanted on three warrants. APD said two warrants are for robbery by snatching and the third is for probation violation.
Police said Candidate uses the Facebook Market to set up a meeting to purchase items. Once the victim arrives at the meeting place, police said Candidate snatches the item, which is usually an electronic device, then takes off running.
The Albany Police Department wants the public to be careful while making purchases and exchanges with people from social media. APD encourages residents to use one of the two secure exchange zone locations in its parking lot.
Police describe Candidate as 5′10, weighing about 140 pounds and said his Facebook name is currently Kapri Kapri.
Anyone with any information on Candidate’s whereabouts is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department at (229) 431-2100.
