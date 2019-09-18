Adrian Peterson elected to GA Sports Hall of Fame

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern legend Adrian Peterson has gotten another call to the Hall.
The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s 2020 class Wednesday and it includes the NCAA Division I All-Time leading rusher.
“Thanks to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for this great honor,” Peterson said in a statement released by the school. “The state of Georgia welcomed this Florida boy with open arms many years ago as a freshman at Georgia Southern and we had a lot of successful seasons during my years playing in Statesboro. While winning a lot of games, I hope we were able to bring excitement and inspire many people! Also, congratulations to the other inductees and I look forward to sharing the stage with you in February.”
Peterson rushed for 6,559 yards during his Eagles career, still the most ever by a Division I player. He was a four-time All-American and won the 1999 Walter Payton Award as the most outstanding player in Division I-AA.
This will be Peterson’s third Hall of Fame honor. He was inducted into the Georgia Southern Athletics Hall of Fame in 2012 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.
He will be the third Eagle in the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, joining Erk Russell and Tracy Ham.
Peterson will be inducted with the rest of the Hall’s 2020 class in February in Macon.
