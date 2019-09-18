Adrian Peterson elected to GA Sports Hall of Fame

“Thanks to the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame for this great honor,” Peterson said in a statement released by the school. “The state of Georgia welcomed this Florida boy with open arms many years ago as a freshman at Georgia Southern and we had a lot of successful seasons during my years playing in Statesboro. While winning a lot of games, I hope we were able to bring excitement and inspire many people! Also, congratulations to the other inductees and I look forward to sharing the stage with you in February.”