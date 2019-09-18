Abandoned homes make Albany neighbors feel unsafe

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - After two years, Dougherty County neighbors may finally see homes torn down.
These are homes that were abandoned after the January 2017 storms and have become dangers in the area.
Now Dougherty County Commissioners want to get rid of those properties in an effort to clean up a lot of the blight you see throughout the area.
Books, a stuffed animal, Christmas decorations in the attic, everything you would think to find in a home.
“This is a beautiful neighborhood over here, I love it over here. I’ve been here about 15 years,” said Betty Byrd, am Albany resident.
But for the past two years, Byrd has encountered something she’s never seen before.
“It really takes a lot away from the neighborhood. It really makes the neighborhood, makes the houses look bad. It’s hard to sell,” Byrd said.
Every time Byrd looks out her window, she sees the house on Betty’s Drive. It was abandoned after the January 2017 storms. It’s now just broken wood paneling, siding and nails that stick out dangerously.
“They will walk their children to the corner and stay there with them until the bus comes because we don’t want anything to happen to our children,” said Byrd.
Another house on Radium Springs Road is in the same condition and barely standing.
“We can file on these an in realm petition and ask the judge to have these torn down,” said Dougherty County Attorney Spencer Lee.
Lee told commissioners if they want to get rid of these properties, ultimately, a judge would rule the owners of both properties to tear the homes down, which he said the owners most likely won’t do.
“So what the judge would also say is, if it’s not torn down within x number of days, the county can then go tear down,” explained Lee.
“Torn down,” two words that make Byrd finally excited for the future of her neighborhood.
“I don’t want anyone to be in this house and get hurt and I don’t want anyone to maybe start a fire and we end up with a casualty,” Byrd said.
Commissioners will have to vote at their next regular session to officially move forward with the process. They did all seem to agree these houses are a problem that can’t wait to be solved.
