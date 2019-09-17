Voluntary recall issued for Harveys, Winn-Dixie cookie products

By WALB News Team | September 17, 2019 at 3:44 PM EDT - Updated September 17 at 3:44 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a voluntary recall for two 18-count cookie products sold in the bakery.

The recall is because of the inclusion of an undeclared allergen in the products.

The 18-count variety pack containing peanut butter cookies and the 18-count peanut butter cookie did not include peanut ingredients on the label.

The 18 count cookies part of the recall issued by Southeastern Grocers.
These products were sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores, and had a shelf-life of five days. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.

The affected products and corresponding SLU codes below are for all stores:

  • 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079
  • 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886

Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

