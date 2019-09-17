Voluntary recall issued for Harveys, Winn-Dixie cookie products

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WALB) - Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarkets and Winn-Dixie stores, has issued a voluntary recall for two 18-count cookie products sold in the bakery.
The recall is because of the inclusion of an undeclared allergen in the products.
The 18-count variety pack containing peanut butter cookies and the 18-count peanut butter cookie did not include peanut ingredients on the label.
These products were sold in all Southeastern Grocers stores, and had a shelf-life of five days. Should a customer still have this product, it should be thrown away or returned to any store for a full refund.
The affected products and corresponding SLU codes below are for all stores:
- 18-count Variety Pack – containing Peanut Butter Cookies – 5079
- 18-count Peanut Butter Cookies – 69886
Customers with questions about the recalled products may contact the Southeastern Grocers Customer Call Center toll-free at (844) 745-0463, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
