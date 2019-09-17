Valdosta elementary school starts their own garden

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Sallas Mahone Elementary School has started a perennial garden.
Georgia Master Gardener and Lowndes County Extention volunteers come out weekly to assist in all Valdosta schools that have gardens.
Valdosta City Schools are looking for more volunteers citywide, to help assist in these gardening projects.
“We look forward to watching students throughout our school joining in the effort as they cultivate their gardening skills,” school officials said.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.