‘Unattended cooking’ causes 2 seperate Valdosta fires

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Fire Department responded to two separate fires on Monday.
The first fire happened on the 1700 block of Fellowship Drive around 8:25 a.m.
The fire was found to be caused by unattended cooking.
No one was in the residence at the time of the fire, Valdosta officials said.
The second happened in the 1200 block of West Alden Avenue at 7:22 p.m.
The second fire was also caused by unattended cooking, according to Valdosta officials.
There were no injuries and the American Red Cross was contacted to assist with the nine displaced residents.
