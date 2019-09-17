Play of the Week: Worth County

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Every Tuesday, we get the chance to let the fans voices be heard.
As you guys pick your favorite Play from the past week.
So here is our Week 4, Play of the Week.
This weeks Play of the Week, is option number 2.
In Worth County's home match-up with Early County.
The Rams Chris McGill, jumps in-front of White’s pass and takes it 40 yards before being brought down.
Unfortunately, the Rams would fall 41-7 to the Bobcats.
But McGill takes home the Play of the Week honor.
