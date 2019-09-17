Man facing charges in Pelham shooting he was initially the victim in

PELHAM, Ga. (WALB) - A man is facing charges in connection to a Pelham shooting he was initially named the victim in.
Ricky Davis is charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment.
In the State of Georgia, that can include any kind of action to prevent someone from leaving a place or grabbing someone.
He was later charged with contacting the victim of a crime.
All this comes after Pelham Police told WALB in July Davis was shot in the leg.
Police said the incident started as what appeared to be a domestic dispute with a woman.
Police told WALB at the time he was shot by a juvenile that somehow got involved.
Davis has been in the Mitchell County Jail since he was released from the hospital.
