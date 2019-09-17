Listening sessions to help solve Albany, Dougherty Co. workforce challenges

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Job growth and retention are some of the challenges that are facing the Albany and Dougherty County workforce.
City and county leaders partnered with the University of Georgia on a listening session Monday night to find ways to help develop the workforce.
The group discussed ways to help employers grow and how the education system can prepare young adults for jobs.
Other challenges facing rural areas include unfilled jobs and helping employers find a match for that position, which is why the group is reaching out for community input.
“It’s very important that the community’s voice is heard on this. They are the residents, the employer base. The Chamber of Commerce, everyone who had a stake in this community makes sure that their voice is heard so that the strategy reflects what the community wants and the desires for the community,” said Greg Wilson, the public service assistant with the University of Georgia Carl Vinson Institute of Government.
The workforce strategy is expected to be released to the community by the beginning of next year.
