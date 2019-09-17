Family remembers mother, unborn child killed in Ben Hill Co. shooting

View this post on Instagram

Kasara Brown, 24, was killed in a deadly shooting in Ben Hill County. The investigation into her death, which is still in the early stages, found she was expecting a child. WALB spoke with Hope Harmon, Brown's sister. “I remember when momma got her this dress and she was so pretty," Harmon said, referencing a picture she showed us. Brown's family is setting up a ballon release on Thursday but a location has not been determined.