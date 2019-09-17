Family remembers mother, unborn child killed in Ben Hill Co. shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The family of a woman fatally shot in Ben Hill County said they are going to keep fighting after her death.
Kasara Brown, 24, and her unborn child were the victims in the shooting, which happened early Sunday morning.
“I remember when momma got (Kasara) this dress and she was so pretty" Hope Harmon, Brown’s sister, said, as she holds a photo of Brown at only 8-months-old.
“This is absolutely devastating," Harmon said.
Harmon added: "To not only lose my baby sister, who was my heart, nine years younger than me, who I thought was my baby, but to also lose my baby niece who was gonna be born in just a few weeks. It’s heart-wrenching and it’s devastating and I’m absolutely heartbroken.”
Family and friends continue to stop by Brown’s mother’s home to show support for a woman Harmon said never stopped smiling.
“I just want people to know that Sara was a good person," Harmon said. "Sara was a great person. She was a great mother. She was a great sister. She did not deserve what these people did to her and I am confident that Sheriff Lee Cone and the GBI are going to find out who did this to my sister and they are going to be brought to justice.”
Brown’s family said she was a stay-at-home mother and a soon-to-be happy bride.
Harmon, fighting back tears, said she will not give up when looking for answers.
“We’re gonna keep fighting,” Harmon said. "We’re gonna stay in contact with the GBI. I don’t care, whatever I hear, I’m going to tell them, keeping in constant contact with Sheriff Cone.”
Harmon said a balloon release in her sister’s honor will be held on Thursday. A location has not been decided on yet.
A graveside service will take place Saturday morning at 11, at Evergreen cemetery.
The public is invited.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.