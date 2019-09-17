Dougherty Co. DA weighs in on domestic dispute turned standoff

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Doughtery County District Attorney is speaking out after a man barricaded himself from police following a domestic dispute.
Greg Edwards said domestic violence in the area isn’t uncommon but this case “does have some unique issues in that the domestic issues are between, not spouses or boyfriend and girlfriend or anything like that, but between a mother, son and siblings.”
Authorities said Vic Ransom, 60, held his sister and mother at gunpoint inside a home near Lovers Lane and North Jefferson Street Monday evening.
Albany Police Department's S.W.A.T. team was called to the scene.
The situation ended peacefully.
Edwards said domestic violence is not the answer for resolution.
Edwards’ office sees many domestic violence cases brought to court.
“People have to learn to resolve conflicts without violence," Edwards said. "You have to resolve conflicts with some understanding and outlook that violence is not going to be the way to resolve.”
Ransom was taken to Dougherty County Jail and charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats and exploiting the elderly.
Edwards said the case is still in its early stages but it is something his office will be following up on.
"The general intent of my office is to make sure that a crime such as this is indicted within 90 days so that is certainly the general schedule that we’re looking at,” Edwards said.
Edwards said it’s still too early to know if there will be more charges.
The district attorney said his office will review the investigation once it’s completed before deciding if any additional charges will be presented.
