Blazers make history with 17th straight win

“Well, we’re dangerous," said Goff. "We are a dangerous football team. We do have a lot of weapons. But I think what I want to see is improvement everyday. Again, if we can cut out some of those silly mistakes. I know some times we’re not going to have calls go our way and that’s understandable. There’s still some things that we messed up on tonight. One being a substiution and I don’t know what happened some of these guys come off the field and forget we have special teams. And a couple young guys. There’s no excuse for that and that’s on us coaches. There’s some things that the coaches got to tighten up and some thing that the players got to tighten up. If we do those thing, it’ll be a lot of fun.”