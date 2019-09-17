Augusta college students learn about rural healthcare at Tift Regional

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - Medical students got a taste of how rural healthcare facilities work on Monday.
Students from the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta started their two-day tour of Southwest Georgia medical facilities.
They started in Tifton at the Tift Regional Medical Center.
College faculty said the goal is to educate students about rural healthcare and encourage them to do their clinical training in the region.
“We’re excited. This is our first stop. These kinds of bus tours with regional campuses really do help give us that perspective of what it looks like to participate in rural medicine,” said Christian Cullen, a student at the Medical College of Georgia.
WALB News 10 was told they also visited Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital in Albany after their visit in Tifton and they will visit Americus Tuesday.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.