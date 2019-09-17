ADDU announces drug seizure, arrests

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Officials of the Albany-Dougherty Drug Unit called a news conference Tuesday morning to announce two arrests and the confiscation of contraband in Albany.
On Monday, investigators with ADDU responded to an apartment in the 200 block of North Broadway Street on a drug investigation.
They made contact with David Wooden, 54, and Tyleasha Lee, 25, as part of their probe. They were searched and a cache of drugs and counterfeit money were recovered:
- Approximately 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine
- 20.6 grams of powdered cocaine
- 26 grams of brown heroin
- $400 in counterfeit money
Wooden and Lee will be charged with trafficking of methamphetamine, trafficking of heroin, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, forgery in second degree of counterfeit money, and possession of drug-related objects
The methamphetamine alone has a street value of $76,000, the cocaine a little over $2,000, the heroin a little over $8,000, officials said.
ADDU said they were able to come across this by working with confidential informants and people in the neighborhood.
WALB has requested copies of Wooden and Lee’s mugshots.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.