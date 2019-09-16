Team of the Week: Valdosta Wildcats

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -The Valdosta Wildcats are once again our Team of the Week, but it’s because of the amazing finish they had last week.
This past week, our Game of the Week was brought down to the wire.
And as Colquitt County and Valdosta battled it out to reign supreme.
It was Valdosta who pulled away.
And that’s why we had to make them our Team of the Week.
In a nail biter finish, the Valdosta Wildcats took down the Packers for the first time since 2012.
With a high powered offense leading the way, the Wildcats were able to put 50 points on the board.
And are currently averaging 49 points a game.
Head coach Alan Rodemaker said this is the type of football they hope to continue.
“Well I think the best thing it does for us, since it’s a none region game," said Rodemaker. "It gives us confidence. I told someone this weekend, that back in 2016 when we beat Lowndes the first game of the season. All that really did for us was give us confidence. You know, it doesn’t really do anything for us. It doesn’t put us in state playoffs, since they’re out of our classification. It’s a none region game but it is important. Ask the people around here if it’s important.”
The Wildcats look to keep it going, as they welcome Beaufort into Bazemore-Hyder... this Friday.
