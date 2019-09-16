Police: Man barricading himself in Dougherty Co. ends peacefully

DOUGHERTY CO., Ga. (WALB) - The situation of a man who barricaded himself in Dougherty County ended peacefully, according to the Albany Police Department (APD).
APD S.W.A.T. was called to the scene of a domestic dispute situation in Dougherty County.
Dougherty County Spokesperson Wendy Howell said a man threatened his mother and sister with a gun but they managed to get out of the home. Howell said they are both safe.
Howell said no shots have been fired.
Howell said the man then barricaded himself in the house.
The man surrendered around 6:30 p.m. by coming out of the house and turning himself in, according to Howell.
He was taken to Dougherty County Jail and charges are forthcoming.
No one was injured in the incident, Howell said.
Dougherty County Police and Albany S.W.A.T. were working together to resolve the situation, Howell told WALB.
APD had to reroute traffic past N Jefferson Street and Lovers Lane.
Lee County officials also assisted with the incident.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.