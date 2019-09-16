Pregnant woman identified as victim in fatal Ben Hill Co. shooting

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has identified the victim in a fatal shooting in Ben Hill County.
State agents found Kasara Brown, 24, in the front yard of a home on Lauras Lane early Sunday morning.
An autopsy found that Brown was pregnant with one child at the time of her death.
Investigators also ruled she died from gunshot wounds.
No suspects have been named in the case at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ben Hill County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 426-5161.
