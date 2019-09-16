Neighbors react to shooting death in Ben Hill Co.

FITZGERALD, Ga. (WALB) -Neighbors in one Southwest Georgia community say they are disturbed after a shooting that left one person dead, Sunday morning in Fitzgerald on Lauras Lane.
Ida New lives across the street from the victim’s home and shared good memories of her.
“Oh, she was a very sweet person. We never visited, she just come by and spoke and would talk to me from the car” adds New.
Little information about the victim has been released.
“I’d like to give my regrets to the family, her family and friends and I’m very sorry for their loss” says New.
New says it was hard to sleep after hearing the gun fire early Sunday Morning.
Georgia Bureau of Investigation Assistant Special Agent in Charge Todd Crosby says 911 received the call at 1:00 a.m. and then “Deputies responded to this area and located a female, deceased in the yard of a residence.”
A motive has not been released and the case is being investigated as a homicide.
No suspects are in custody, which has New concerned “And I just hope they catch whoever it was.”
The GBI is assisting the Ben Hill Co. Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
We are told more details are expected to be released on Monday.
“The body of the deceased will be transported to the GBI Central Georgia Crime Lab in Macon for an autopsy to be conducted,” says Crosby.
If you have any information you are asked to call the Ben Hill Sheriff’s Office at 229-426-5161 or GBI at 478-987-4545.
