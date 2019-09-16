More heat before a big cool down

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An extended warm dry spell continues across SWGA. Temperatures have topped 90 degrees for 20 consecutive days. A strong ridge of high pressure will keep up in the 90s through Wednesday. By the way today marks exactly one week away from the official start to fall.
Thanks to a backdoor cold front much cooler air filters in Thursday dropping temperatures about 10 degrees. Definitely a welcomed change with highs in the 80s and lows in the 60s.
Unfortunately there’s very little rain with the front. Only isolated showers are likely. Rain chances are slim to none the next 7 days.
