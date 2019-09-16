3 men arrested by Remerton, Valdosta Police

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Sunday night, about 11 p.m., a Valdosta resident notified Emergency 911 Dispatch that she saw three suspicious people going into vehicles.
The witness was able to give detailed descriptions, and the vehicle they left the scene driving.
An officer with the Remerton Police Department observed that car leaving the area and was able to make a traffic stop.
The occupants of the vehicle, later identified as Eric Thomas Jr., Davion Roberts and Bishop James matched the description given by the witness.
Officers located stolen property the men had with them. Other items believed to be stolen were also recovered during the traffic stop.
Thomas, Roberts, and Bishop were taken to Lowndes County Jail for felony theft by entering an auto, felony possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and misdemeanor criminal trespass for unlawful purpose.
This case is still under investigation.
“This was a great team effort from the citizen notifying 911 Dispatch immediately, to dispatch getting the detailed information out to us and surrounding agencies, to our officers doing a thorough investigation," said VPD Lt. Scottie Johns. “Our citizens looking out for their own community is another reason Valdosta is a great place to live.”
