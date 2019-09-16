Man loses home in fire, then is struck by vehicle as firefighters put out the flames

CLOVER, S.C. (WBTV) - A man was struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run as firefighters were working to put out a fire at his home Monday morning, according to officials.
The fire broke out around 1 a.m. Sunday at a home on Guinn Street, which is off of Hwy 321 near Hwy 55. According to the Clover Fire Department, the victim went to warm up his motorcycle and it caught fire, then the flames spread to the home.
The victim was able to escape the fire, but was then hit by a vehicle as firefighters were working to extinguish the flames. The driver of that vehicle, officials said, took off from the scene.
The victim’s name and current condition have not been released.
Firefighters say the home was a total loss.
There is no word yet on what kind of vehicle struck the man and no possible description has been made available.
Anyone with information about the driver should call authorities right away.
Copyright 2019 WBTV. All rights reserved.