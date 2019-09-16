'I hope he’s coming back like one day, that’s not a long time from now because I really been missing him’: Moultrie showing support for 7-year-old hit by car

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - #TrippStrong.
Those words are posted at the DeMott Tractor Company, ran by Tripp DeMott’s family. Tripp, 6, was riding his bike when he was hit by a bike.
It’s one of the many locales in Moultrie with those words.
Students are wearing the words and Tripp’s favorite color all across R.B. Wright Elementary School.
Tripp’s school is trying to raise awareness and show support for the little one who is fighting for his life.
“Some people are not wearing red but it’s okay because I think they been praying too,” Aimek Hall, one of Tripp’s classmates, said.
Hall said she can’t wait for the day when her friend comes back to school.
“I hope he’s coming back like one day that’s not a long time from now because I really been missing him,” she added.
In the meantime, people all across the community are doing fundraisers.
Ty Sutz, one of Tripp’s teachers, said he designed a shirt for people to order.
Sutz said all the proceeds will go to helping raise money for Tripp’s family during this trying time.
[ Want to support the DeMott family? Click here. ]
“This tragedy, as it is, has to strengthen our community," Sutz said. "It brought us closer together and made a stronger together as a community as we are raising awareness and supporting Tripp.”
Sutz said he thinks Tripp would really be excited to see all support he is getting from his teachers and staff.
Tripp’s teacher said he’s spoken with the family and they’re exhausted, but have gained a lot of hope in seeing everyone’s support.
