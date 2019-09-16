It’s going to get hotter before it gets cooler with only a slight chance of rain with a back door cold front. Highs Today reach the middle 90s and heat index numbers near 100. Tomorrow we reach the upper 90s with heat indices near 105. The back door front arrives Wednesday with a sligh chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Thursday temps cool into the mid 80s an much lower humidity. Lows fall below average for one morning. Lower 60s are expected Friday morning. Highs warm back towards 90 this weekend with near average lows in the middle 60s. Rain is not expected. For some that will be 3 weeks without rain !