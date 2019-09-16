Deadly crash inspires neighbors’ fight for a safer intersection at Hardup Rd.

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hardup Road neighbors are fighting to make the intersection safer.
They want to prevent any future wrecks at the end of the Dougherty County Road.
Neighbors in the Hardup Road area said there’s something about this intersection people need to know — something they said could save lives.
Yvonee Reese’s family started in the area as sharecroppers. Buying their first farm in 1940.
“And in 1960, they bought another farm,” Reese said.
Reese has been there ever since.
“It’s just home," Reese said. "And we’re so familiar with the area.”
A familiar area to Reese, a "dangerous intersection” to others.
“There’s a stop sign here. And the lady was coming down Hardup Road. There’s a stop sign,” said Reese.
A stop sign you can clearly see during the day. But one Reese fears can’t be seen at night, especially by those who rarely travel up and down the road.
“She went through the intersection. Into the trees. There was nothing to stop her,” Reese said.
On August 22, around 10:30 p.m., Dorothy Ann Bozeman, 71, died in a fiery crash after running through the stop sign at the end of Hardup Road.
“And it was so sad to learn that an elderly lady lost her life in that crash. We do not want to see anybody else lose their life in this manner,” Reese said.
The “dangerous intersection” now deadly.
“We would like for them to consider putting rumble strips before you get to the end of the intersection,” Reese said.
Reese and her neighbors asked Dougherty County Commissioners to put more reflective signage at the bank of the trees and before stopping at the stop sign.
“We’re just asking them to put something at the end of this road to stop someone before they get in the trees,” said Reese.
While one life was tragically lost in the treebank at the end of the intersection, Reese and her family hope the conversation they started today sparks a change to prevent any other lives lost.
County Commissioners asked public works crews to put recommendations together.
They said they also want to make the intersection safer.
