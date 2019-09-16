Columbus High School teacher recognized as one of the nation’s top math teachers

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus High School teacher was recently recognized as one of the nation’s top math teachers.
Storie Atkins was named the winner of the Edyth May Sliffe Award by the Mathematical Association of America (MAA). MAA is the world’s largest community of mathematicians, students, and enthusiasts.
The award is given to approximately 20 teachers in the United States each year who have had students perform well in the American Mathematics Competitions (AMC). Award recipients were selected from nominations received from three students of each of the 60 highest scoring teams on the AMC 12.
The students were asked to recommend a teacher who they felt was most responsible for their success.
Each recipient is awarded $500 and an all-expense paid trip to the MAA MathFest in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania in 2020.
Copyright 2019 WTVM. All rights reserved.