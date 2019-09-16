1 arrested in Valdosta grocery story burglary

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department (VPD) arrested one person in connection to a burglary investigation at a Valdosta grocery store.
On Aug. 9, VPD officers responded to Piggly Wiggly, 2111 Bemiss Road, in reference to a burglary that had already occurred.
Employees told officers that an unknown black male forced the front doors to the business open, then came inside and stole cigarettes.
Police said detectives began a thorough investigation.
Bobby Joyner, 20 was identified as the suspect and an arrest warrant for burglary was issued.
On Sept. 12, officers responded to the 700 block of North Ashley Street, in reference to a suspicious person sleeping in a vehicle.
Officers made contact with Joyner and arrested him for the burglary.
Joyner was taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“I am proud of our detectives with the Burglary Unit, who thoroughly investigated this case and identified the offender. Because of this thorough investigation and the great work of our officers, this offender will be held accountable for his actions,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.
