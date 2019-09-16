Another defendant pleads in Mixon death case

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - On Monday morning, Jaquavious Oliver, one of six people charged in the death of Alex Mixon, pled guilty to possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and two counts tampering with evidence.
Judge Willie Lockette sentenced him to 15 years in prison.
Oliver got five years for possession of a firearm charge, followed by an additional 10 years for tampering with evidence, to run consecutive to the possession charge.
Oliver must also pay $5,500 in restitution, jointly with others convicted in the 2018 death.
Mixon was shot and killed last November on West Broad Avenue as he was delivering food for Loco’s Grill and Pub.
Jaquan and Jacquarious Oliver, Jaquavious’ brothers, were sentenced last week.
In all, six suspects were arrested and charged in connection to the 2018 death:
- Jaylen Miller, 18, felony murder.
- Iren Carter, 18, felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault.
- Mickee Carter 19, felony murder, two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated assault.
- Jaquan Oliver, 17, felony murder.
- Jacquarious Oliver, 15, felony murder and aggravated assault.
- Jaquavious Oliver, 19, tampering with evidence.
All were indicted and charged as adults, and also as part of street gang violations.
