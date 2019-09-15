12-year-old DJ takes on Southwest Georgia

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Melvin Self has been DJing for two years in Southwest Georgia.
At 12-years-old, he is one of the youngest DJ’s in the area and many say he could be one of the greats with his hard work and dedication for the craft.
“My inspiration comes from my stepdad and a man named DJ Dollar Bill, he made me want to start DJ’ing,” said Self aka DJ MJ Styles.
Self said he knew he had to fight for his dream once guest speakers that attended his local Boys & Girls Club gave him hope.
“So while we were there, we had spokesmen like James Pratt and a lot of other people telling us to keep following our dreams and do not let anyone bring you down from what you want to be,” said Self.
His mom, Tehenesia Bass, shares that she could not be more excited for her son doing what he loves.
“I am very proud of him, it is a lot of things he could be doing out in the community. We are really trying to keep him positive and active and away from all gang activity,” said Bass.
But DJ MJ Styles isn’t the only DJ in this household.
“We all love music. DJ MJ Styles has been exposed to music since he was in diapers. One day, he came home and saw me practicing and he asked me to show him this, show him that and after that, he just took off from there,” said Eric Bass, DJ MJ Styles’ stepfather.
DJ MJ Styles also shared the experiences of DJ’ing school or other community type of event.
“Like I feel proud when I DJ cause; like it feels like when I talk on the Mic to the crowd, it gets everybody hype on the dance floor,” DJ Styles said.
The Bass family says that Bass Entertainment is a family-oriented business that values the core meaning of family hood.
For those interested in working with the family, you can contact Tehenesia Bass at (229) 343-4800.
