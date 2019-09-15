Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful holds 15th annual recycling event

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds of electronics and items potentially harming the environment were recovered Saturday by people across Southwest Georgia.
Over a hundred people came out to the Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful 15th annual recycling event.
This event was created so that people can properly learn how to dispose of things such as TV’s, keyboards, and even phones.
“We are having a go green event, we do this every September. We are shredding documents that might have your social security number or something like that on there. And we are collecting electronics, we are doing ink cartridges and we’ve got two shredding trucks here,” Judy Bowles said.
Executive Director of Keep Albany-Dougherty Beautiful, Judy Bowles, said people were lined up to recycle before the event even started.
“We had 300 cars at 10 o’clock this morning. I was here at 7:30 people were lined up at 8 o’clock,” Bowles said.
With the excessive amount of people who came to drop off items, she said this is a big deal for the Albany community and surrounding counties as well.
“They care about the environment, and that, of course, is what we like to hear and the message we are spreading. Because we all need to recycle,” said Bowles.
With the increase of illegal dumping sites this year, Bowles says she hopes those who participate will come to learn how to properly dispose of things they don’t want.
“Well that’s our hope but to be realistic the illegal dumpers mostly are people that have been evicted or moving out on an apartment. Those types of people aren’t here with us today,” Bowles said.
Bowles adds that the response over the past 15 years from the community with the recycling of old and unwanted items confirms that illegal dumping can be prevented in Dougherty County.
