Deerfield-Windsor hosts invitation cross country meet

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Hundreds are off to the races as Deerfield-Windsor hosted their first cross country meet of the season, this morning.
More than 40 schools were invited to this meet.
Where nearly one thousand athletes tore through the 5K course to try and put their team on top.
Knights Head Coach Jake Clawson told us this is a race his team always looks forward too.
And racing at home allows his runners to gage their conditioning.
“We’re getting our racing wits back right now, since it’s our second race so this is a part of that process. We’ve got some faster races coming up in Atlanta so this is good prep," said Clawson.
For boy’s varsity several Knights finished under 18 minutes, landing them in second place as a team.
For girl’s varsity, the Knights won the meet.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.