12-year-old DJ serves Albany community

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Melvin Self aka DJ MJ Styles is a 12-year-old disc jockey in Albany that is known for being the youngest DJ in Southwest Georgia.
DJ MJ Styles has been in business for over two years.
During that time, he has volunteered at different church functions, the Jefferson Street Boys & Girls Club and helped with several other community events in the Good Life City.
Also, the Sock Hop and Sugar & Spice Girls Salon & Spa has allowed him to be the main DJ for their company.
DJ MJ Styles will also be one of the constants hoping to win the prize at the Children’s Business Fair this Saturday.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Charles Sherrod Civil Rights Park in Albany.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.