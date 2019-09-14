Woman sentenced in 2018 vehicle death of Moultrie boy, injured brother

MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A woman, accused of hitting two Moultrie brothers crossing the road to go to the school bus last year, was sentenced in court Friday, according to District Attorney Brad Shealy.
Monica Cutts was charged in the death of 10-year-old Noah Palmer and for injuring his 7-year-old brother, Dylan Wolfe, in October of last year.
Noah was taken to Macon for treatment but died from his injuries later that day.
On Oct. 25, Noah shoved Dylan out of the way when they were hit. Their mother said she believed Noah sacrificed himself for his brother’s life.
Cutts was charged with running a school bus stop-on, driving with a suspended license, vehicular homicide in the first degree and causing serious bodily injury.
She was later indicted on nine charges.
- 2 counts of homicide by vehicle in the first degree
- 1 count of meeting or overtaking a school bus
- 2 counts of reckless driving
- 2 counts of distracted driving
- 1 count of serious injury by vehicle
- 1 count of driving while license suspended
On Friday, Shealy said Cutts pleaded to vehicular homicide and serious injury by a vehicle.
She was sentenced to five years in prison, 10 years of probation and $3,000 fine for medical and funeral costs for the vehicular homicide charge.
She was also sentenced to 15 years of probation to be served concurrently with the first sentence for the serious injury by vehicle charge, Shealy said.
According to Shealy, Cutts was granted credit for time served.
